Lily James has hit back at bodyshamers who claim she is too thin.

The 28-year-old actress was branded a ''bad role model'' when she took on the role of Cinderella in the live action adaptation of the Disney classic, because some people thought she was too skinny, but Lily fired back and insists she is healthy and in proportion.

She told British GQ: ''They were saying I'm a bad role model. I've always been healthy. I eat!

''I do have a tiny waist and quite big hips so it looks in proportion, you know? I have an hourglass shape.''

And while Lily was blasted for being too thin, she acknowledged that a number of other actresses are often told they need to lose weight for roles.

She said: ''Yeah, I've heard that story. And you hear those stories all the time.

''It's so disheartening. I hope it's not getting worse, because people are talking about it and people are aware.''

Speaking previously about criticism over her weight, Lily - who is dating former 'Doctor Who' star Matt Smith - admitted she was sick of having to justify herself.

She said: ''On one hand its upsetting and one the other hand it's just boring.

''I mean, why do women always get pointed at for their bodies?

''This whole thing happened and I'm constantly having to justify myself. I'm very healthy and I always have been.''

Meanwhile, the bubbly star also opened up about the actress she admires most, explaining that she loves Michelle Williams' because she is so mysterious.

She said: ''I love Michelle Williams. I've watched every film Michelle Williams has ever done. I probably love her because she's the opposite of me, such stillness, such mystery.''