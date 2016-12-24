Lily James watches 'Love Actually' ''every year'' at Christmas.

The 27-year-old actress - who is in a relationship with Matt Smith - has admitted she plans to enjoy some time off from her busy schedule over the festive period and spend some time with her family at her mother Ninette's home in Surrey, where she will get ''quite drunk'' and watch the 2003 comedy film.

Speaking exclusively to BANG showbiz about her family traditions during the Christmas holiday, she said: ''I just spend it with my family. So I live, well, my mum lives, well we've actually just moved house but my mum lives in Surrey so I'll be there.

''I've got a break from filming, I have got a couple of weeks off.

'' I just drink a lot, eat a lot, play a few games, watch 'Love Actually', actually, I actually watch 'Love Actually' every year but we are always quite drunk by that point so it always seems quite fresh.

And the 'Cinderella' star - who was announced as the face of Burberry's My Burberry Black fragrance campaign earlier this year and stars in the designer brand's Christmas commercial titled 'The Tale of Thomas Burberry' - has revealed she has worn an all-in-one loungewear suit over Christmas.

She said: ''I have been known to wear a onesie.''

Meanwhile Lily, who is known for playing Lady Rose Aldridge in the popular period drama 'Downton Abbey', has revealed she has no plans to return for any Christmas specials of the ITV show, which ended last year.

When asked if she would appear in a one-off special for the series, Lily said: ''Nope, I have not filmed anything, and it would be a bit late to do a cameo now.''