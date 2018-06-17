Lily James worries she wasn't ''focused'' enough while filming 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' because she was having so much fun.
Lily James worries she wasn't ''focused'' enough while filming 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'.
The 29-year-old actress had a ''really special time'' shooting the musical sequel with the likes of Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Cher but she's concerned she had too much fun at the expense of her work.
She said: ''Without being too overly sentimental, it was a really special time.
''I worry now that I potentially should have focused more and stopped having fun. We just had such a good time that I forgot to... worry.
''It was just mad, with all these total legends walking around.''
Despite her own success, Lily admitted it was intimidating being around such huge stars.
She said: ''It's intimidating because these are people you've looked up to, idolised, you never expect your paths will cross.''
A highlight for the British star was recording her vocals for the soundtrack with Abba's Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus.
She told Britain's Marie Claire magazine: ''I was literally at Benny's recording studio in Stockholm. Out of London, it felt like we existed in this little ulterior universe, just me and the boys from Abba.''
However, the former 'Downton Abbey' actress has no plans to embark on a pop career, particularly as she has damaged her voice over the years due to ''stress''.
She said: ''In no way did it make me feel like [a pop career] was my calling.
''It did make me realise I love singing... I used to sing all the time.
''I think acting sort of took over and I also screwed my voice. I kept losing it from stress. It started in Cinderella.
''You can't miss a day, so you keep talking through it and go on steroids - and over the next few years I damaged it so much, I stopped singing.
''I got into a weird relationship with my voice where I was frightened of it, but the tone changes as you age. It was freeing and wonderful to embrace it [again].''
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Given the legend that surrounds him, you might be surprised to know that Winston Churchill...
Wildly energetic and so cool it hurts, this action movie has been put together in...
The story of Romeo and Juliet is one of unconditional love that shows how far...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
In a world where the undead are waiting around every corner to tear you limb...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
The thing that makes this Disney live-action remake so wonderful is the same thing that...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...
Lively dialog and realistically played characters help make this sporting drama engaging despite a formulaic...
Tough and streetwise Shania Andrews clashes with popular and wealthy Lisa Temple as they both...
While this sequel is just as loud and chaotic as 2010's Clash of the Titans...