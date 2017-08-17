Lily James reportedly had her bag and passport stolen in France over the weekend.

The 28-year-old actress was in the country to rehearse for her latest role in 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!' when the crime is said to have occurred.

A source explained: ''She was in the country doing pre-shoot rehearsals for her new role in 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!' when it happened.

''When she realised her passport had gone too she was left panicked and stranded, with no way to get back home to the UK.''

However, Lily was ultimately able to get her hands on a permit that allowed her to return home.

The insider told The Sun newspaper: ''Thankfully, bosses sorted out a permit. It was all very stressful.''

Lily, who is currently dating actor Matt Smith, is working on the much-anticipated musical with the likes of Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Amanda Seyfried.

But the brunette beauty admitted last month that she's looking to appear in ''more rock and roll'' movies.

The 'Baby Driver' star said she went through a phase in her career when all the ''best'' parts she was offered were quite similar, so she'd like to try her hand at something edgier.

Lily previously explained: ''Baby Driver' has been a breath of fresh air. There are equal challenges in all of my projects but I've really, really loved doing something contemporary and I want to do much more along that route.

''[I wanted something] a bit more rock and roll, yes. But you do what seems, at that moment, to be the best challenge or the best character or the best filmmaker.

''And it just happened that a lot of the characters I've played, because of my age and because I'm English, have been ingenues. And I'm very grateful, but I'm a little bit over it.''