Lily James feels ''grateful'' for her make-up artists.

The 'Cinderella' actress is in awe of the way cosmetics experts can change her face with the use of products and thinks they are like ''magicians'' because they can create such dramatic transformations.

She said: ''We're so lucky to get professionals to do our make-up. It does make a huge difference because of the ways in which they shade and contour. It is like being a magician, being a great makeup artist, so I do feel really grateful. The transformation from when you get in the chair to afterward is really huge.''

The 30-year-old actress used to ''over pluck'' her eyebrows and couldn't believe the transformation to her face when she finally grew them out for a role.

She told Allure magazine: ''I used to over pluck my eyebrows. When I first started acting, it was almost like they were one hair thick.

''Then, for a character, this director told me -- I was playing a 14 year old -- he told me to grow out my eyebrows.

''My whole face just changed. It was a really exciting moment, and luckily they did grow back. Now, I basically pluck them as little as possible.

''I do fill them in a little bit 'cause I've got gaps, and I brush them. Sometimes I like to use a bit of eyebrow gel.''

And Lily learned some more tips for her brows from her make-up artist.

She added: ''Mary Greenwell, my amazing makeup artist, she always uses a toothbrush on my eyebrows, so I started copying her. It's not the same one I brush my teeth with, but I just brush them upwards with a toothbrush.''