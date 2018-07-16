Lily James has opened up on what it was like to dance with her co-stars Alexa Davies and Jessica Keenan Wynn for 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again', admitting it was an amazing and unforgettable experience.
Lily James has ''never felt a high'' like the one she experienced when she got to dance on the set of 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'.
The 'Baby Driver' actress plays the Young Donna in the musical sequel and for one scene she and her co-stars Alexa Davies and Jessica Keenan Wynn, who play Young Tanya and Young Rosie, get to perform a dance routine and she admits it was one her favourite ever moments she's committed to a film.
Speaking at the 'Mama Mia! Here We Go Again' press conference held in London, Lily said: ''I have to say, getting into rehearsals with Alex and Jess and dancing by their side, I have never felt a high like that in my life.
''We became like this girl band and the power of that and the strength and the joy, was just amazing - dynamos forever! But all of us were supporting each other weren't we there was a really beautiful, beautiful energy on set.''
Co-star Amanda Seyfried, who is reprising her role as Sophie, also spoke about the good feeling on set, and the support the cast members all provided to one another.
She said: ''Yeah it was crazy coming back after 10 years and you guys had really started shooting. You set the tone for the entire shoot by doing the bulk of your stuff before we even came, before we descended upon Croatia. Then when we got there you guys were all warm and cozy and you made us feel like warm and cozy, because, you know, it's still daunting. It felt like we all fused at the perfect time and the perfect place''.
The 'Les Misérables' actress also revealed that she will be going to watch the sequel - which is soundtracked by the music of ABBA - at the cinema with her mother Ann, but she will be in disguise.
Amanda, 32, said: ''It's my mom's birthday on the 20th of July so - because she couldn't be here because she's a beautiful, wonderful grandmother to my daughter - I'm going to take her myself. Just the two of us, and I'm gonna wear a hat and a wig and take her to this one.''
