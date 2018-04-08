Lily James feels a ''real strength in the solidarity'' of the #MeToo movement.

The 'Cinderella' star is hopeful things will change after this ''really quite frightening time'', which has seen a number of top Hollywood stars and filmmakers be accused of sexual harassment.

She said: ''There is this sort of unanimous feeling that most people have experienced some form of that abuse of power, harassment, and laughed it away or haven't felt able to talk about it. And what a relief to unburden ourselves and that you can now share those experiences.

''I felt a real strength in that solidarity ... I think it's been a really quite frightening time. But I do feel like things are going to change and we've turned a corner into a whole different time. And there's no going back.''

And the 29-year-old actress is fed up with the obsession about her weight and body image.

She told the Sunday Telegraph's Stella magazine: ''I don't think anyone relates to their own beauty, do they? I think it's too abstract. And also how we view ourselves physically and internally is such a complicated relationship, I think, at times. And yeah, it's a bit boring as well. If I start talking about the weight thing it just brings the whole story up again and it frustrates me because it's ... I've always been healthy and natural. I've never had someone tell me to lose weight, which I think is very lucky. A lot of actresses do go through that. But I haven't. And I wouldn't. It just wouldn't even be something I'd entertain.''