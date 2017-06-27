Lily James and Matt Smith are reportedly moving into Liam Payne's house.

The couple's respective careers are going from strength-to-strength and they are planning to capitalise on their current successes by relocating to the US, and have viewed the lavish five-bedroom mansion owned by the One Direction singer, who is planning to rent out the abode as he's now based in the UK with girlfriend Cheryl and their three-month-old son Bear.

A source told the new issue of Grazia magazine: ''Lily has been working closely with an estate agent in Hollywood to find her and Matt's dream home and she's already bagged a string of auditions in the coming months. This is something Lily has been wanting to do for a long time - ever since she started making waves in Hollywood. She can't wait to make Los Angeles her home and have Matt there alongside her.''

The 28-year-old actress has been advised to make the move as soon as she can in order to make the most of the positive reviews of her latest movie 'Baby Driver'.

The source said: ''Lily always wanted to move across the pond in her bid to continue cracking Hollywood.

''Now Matt is on board too and she feels like everything is falling into place. The rave reviews of 'Baby Driver' have been a huge confidence boost and Lily has been advised by her US agent and manager that she needs to position herself as one of the new leading ladies in Hollywood. They want her to make sure she's seen at high-profile events and in industry circles as much as possible as she's been dubbed the 'British J-Law'.''