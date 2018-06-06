Lily James wants to move in with Matt Smith.

The 29-year-old actress began dating the former 'Doctor Who' star in 2014 before they made their public debut as a couple the following year, and after four years together it seems the pair are ready to take the next step in their relationship, as Lily has admitted she and her beau are planning on buying a house together.

She said: ''We want to get somewhere. That's going like, 'Can we go furniture shopping?' We bought a rug ... and I love getting flowers and making things look nice.''

The 'Cinderella' star believes moving into a home with Matt, 35, will allow the pair to see each other more frequently, as their hectic work schedules currently mean she misses ''so much'' when it comes to all her loved ones.

Speaking to Marie Claire UK's July issue, she added: ''When you're an actor, it's like, 'You've got to keep the momentum up.' And I'm like, 'No!'

''You have to trust that things won't go away if you stop for a bit. I haven't really stopped, and I don't think that's a feasible way to work. For me, eventually, that's not the lifestyle I want. You never really know where you are. That's not only with regards to my relationship with Matt, but with my friends and family. There's so much you miss. That's why I know I can't keep working at this intensity. I finish a job; Matt starts one.''

Meanwhile, Lily recently revealed she was ''looking forward'' to starting a family with 'The Crown' star in the future.

She said: ''Yeah, a lot of our friends are having kids. Two of my closest girlfriends just had babies and I adore them.

''It's amazing to see what that brings to your life. You know, it becomes the most important thing, and that kind of shift is something I look forward to.''

And Matt echoed the comments himself when he said he thinks he'd be a ''good dad''.

He added: ''I am thinking about kids quite a lot. I'd like a lot of them. A lot of my friends are having children and, dare I say, I think I'd be quite a good dad.''