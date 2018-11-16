Lily James and Dominic Cooper are to reunite for new film 'Is This Love?'.

The 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' stars have teamed up with director Dominic Savage to develop and star in the romantic movie, which will see their characters fall in love after leaving their previous partners.

Savage said: ''It's about the kind of exciting, absolutely-has-to-happen love.

''That couple are out of love. But these two have no choice but to be together. It's a connection that's so powerful and strong.

''It's a very real, very physical relationship about what happens when the chemistry and electricity combine. Pow!

''When something is so passionate, how difficult is it to sustain in real life? How does love like that thrive when it's so extreme.''

There will be numerous characters talked about in the movie, but James and Cooper's alter-egos will be the only ones who appear on screen.

Savage added: ''The other characters are referred to. Alluded to. You might hear them on the other end of a phone.''

Cooper, James and Savage are to meet again next month for an ''honest and frank conversation'' about the project ahead of hopefully filming next summer, and they are planning to finance the motion picture themselves.

The filmmaker added to the Daily Mail newspaper: ''The idea is that if we keep the budget really small, you can just about make it.''

James played a young version of Meryl Streep's character Donna Sheridan in the 'Mamma Mia' sequel, and Cooper portrayed Sky, the husband of his ex Amanda Seyfried's alter-ego Sophie Sheridan, who is Donna's daughter.

Cooper and Seyfried first met on the set of the original 2008 musical movie 'Mamma Mia!' before hooking up off screen for an on/off romance until their split in 2010, and he recently admitted it was ''lovely'' working with her again.

He said: ''It was lovely. We stayed in contact. We've worked together so much in the past. With everyone in that cast, getting back together after that amount of time, the only way I could really think of what it must be like is like a school reunion.''