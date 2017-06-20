Lily James ''always'' wears high neck tops to an audition.

The 28-year-old actress - best known for her role as Lady Rose Aldridge in the ITV period drama 'Downton Abbey' - has admitted she only wears the specific type of garment when she has an interview for an upcoming movie to hide a red rash, which flares up every time she gets nervous.

Speaking about her wardrobe choices to Dujour Online, the golden-haired beauty said: ''I always have to wear high neck tops when I audition because I get this bright red rash. I just get so nervous.''

But Lily's audition dress code has proved successful as her career has gone from strength to strength ever since she broke into the industry in 2012.

Although Lily relies on one particular garment for auditions when she has landed a role she is more open to experimenting with her appearance, which saw her dye her tresses from brunette to blonde for her role in 'Fast Girls'.

She explained: ''I remember I had to dye my hair blonde, and I had just left drama school.

''I really liked it because people would be like, 'Oh?', and I would say, 'Yeah, I dyed it blonde because I'm an actor.'''

Meanwhile the Surrey-born star - who is currently dating 'Doctor Who' actor Matt Smith - has claimed she was disheartened when she made headlines about her ''tiny waist'' and slender frame after she appeared in the remake of the classic Disney film 'Cinderella' in 2015.

She said: ''There were times when it really got me down because I was the lead character of this film all about kindness and goodness, and all that people seemed to talk about was my waist.

''I was like, 'This is so bizarre; you're kind of missing the point.'''

But the star has acknowledged she is not the only one who battles with certain demons.

She added: ''We all have our insecurities and things we struggle with - we're all human.''