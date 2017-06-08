Lily James is ''pessimistic''.

The 'Cinderella' star is among the most sought-after acting talents in the world, but she still has a rather gloomy outlook on life.

Explaining how her pessimism impacts her professional life, Lily shared: ''I've noticed that when I'm acting I'll be like 'I want another take' but ... Probably because I'm in a vulnerable moment, I'll say 'I think I want to go again,' and then I'll try to explain myself.

''But when the camera [crew] wants to go again - because the focus or light was off - they'll say, 'One more,' and just do it. So I think that's what I'll try to do.

''We've all bought into this attitude of apologising and being modest, so that now when someone is actually direct and says what they want, you think they're rude. But they're not, they're just being clear!''

Lily said her mother is actively trying to encourage her to be more optimistic and decisive about her life choices.

She told DeJour.com: ''My mum really wants me to stop being like, 'I wish I had done that'.

''I almost bought my first flat, which would have been great, but I chickened out at the last minute - it felt like such a big step, and it wasn't quite right. I put a deposit down, and I lost money. I'm very indecisive.''

Despite this, Lily freely admits to being broadly optimistic and ambitious about her acting career.

The English star loves her job and revealed she doesn't intend to slow down anytime soon.

She explained: ''I'm definitely ambitious and I really love acting, so I want to keep working and getting better. I find it's like a drug: It's thrilling and addictive. Sometimes I think I'm tired, and I just want to go on holiday and not work.

''But then I read a script and I go, 'Oh f**k! I'd love to play that part!' I'd love to just be that and exist in that world - that is the best feeling.''