Lily Collins wants to be ''enough for someone''.

The 28-year-old actress has been single since splitting from fellow actor Jamie Campbell Bower last March, and has said she's struggling to find love again because she finds it hard to meet someone who will ''accept'' her.

She said: ''I have learned a lot about myself because of the relationships that haven't worked out. I've had some good and some bad relationships. I want someone to make me laugh. I need to just be enough for someone.

''I would like to be accepted whether I'm in my pyjamas or wearing something glamourous.''

And whilst the 'Love, Rosie' star isn't in a serious relationship right now, she admits she still has babies on the brain and would love to ''be a mother''.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''My goal is to be a mother one day.''

Lily's desire to become a mother comes after she previously expressed her concerns that her past battle with an eating disorder - in which she used to binge on ''every type of junk food possible'' and then force herself to vomit - would leave her infertile.

She wrote in her autobiography 'Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me': ''My hair and nails became brittle. My throat burnt and my oesophagus ached. My period stopped for a couple of years. I was terrified I had ruined my chances of having kids. I was convinced that I had f***ed myself up beyond repair.''

Meanwhile, the 'Rules Don't Apply' actress recently confessed that her mother and father, Jill Tavelman and Phil Collins, have an influence on who she decides to date.

She said: ''I find that I'm really attracted to mysterious creatives, and I love people that are able to put their emotions out there for not just the world to see, but just that are giving of their emotions, but a little bit mysterious and elusive as well.

''And my mom is such a strong independent strong-willed woman and she always taught me to accept my worth for how I viewed myself and female empowerment, and it's ok to be independent and also need someone at the same time. I kinda get to be both.''