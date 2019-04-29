Lily Collins thinks Ted Bundy's victims have been watching over her.

The actress - who play the serial killer's long-term girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer opposite Zac Efron in new Netflix thriller 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' - has claimed that while preparing for the role she would wake up every night at 3.05am, and she decided to investigate.

Speaking to The Guardian, she explained: ''I would go downstairs and have a cup of tea, trying to figure out why I had woken up again.

''I started being woken up by flashes of images, like the aftermath of a struggle... I discovered that 3am is the time when the veil between the realms is the thinnest and one can be visited.''

Despite feeling like she was almost being haunted by those killed by Bundy - who murdered more than 30 girls and women in the 1970s - Lily admitted she actually ''felt supported'' by their possible presence.

She added: ''I didn't feel scared - I felt supported. I felt like people were saying: 'We're here listening. We're here to support. Thank you for telling the story.' ''

The 30-year-old star admitted she has started to take on darker roles, and she recently finished filming thriller 'Inheritance' with Simon Pegg.

She said: ''My choices have tended to go quite dark. ['Inheritance' is] incredibly dark, too.

''I really enjoy playing these characters that, under the surface, have so much more going on than they are saying, or who seem like they are barely keeping it together.

''I've always believed that asking for help is not a weakness, it's a strength. I have a tattoo that says: 'True delicacy is not a fragile thing.' You can look delicate, but it doesn't mean that you're fragile.''