Lily Collins is known for her effortless fashion choices and puts her wardrobe down to ''so many amazing vintage shops'', however the brunette star has admitted that she likes to be asked ''what she is doing'' when she is attending an awards ceremony or going to the gym, rather than about her particular fashion choices.
Lily Collins says that her style is ''constantly changing'' as she grows as a woman.
The 29-year-old screen beauty is known for her effortless fashion choices and has revealed her wardrobe is made up of items purchased from ''so many amazing vintage shops'' from all over the world.
Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph newspaper's Stella magazine, Lily said: ''In Brussels there are so many amazing vintage shops. I found some incredible old Adidas and Fila jackets. But I'm constantly changing when it comes to fashion.''
Lily gets to walk numerous red carpets for her career and she always likes to give credit to the designers who have supplied her outfits for the glitzy events if she is asked what she is wearing but she'd rather talk about her work.
She said: ''Well, I like to give credit where credit's due, and if I'm wearing something a designer has created, they deserve the credit. One hopes there's going to be more than one question - and if it is just the one, I'd rather be asked what I'm doing there.''
The 'To The Bone' actress' father is music legend Phil Collins and she has revealed that he gave her some invaluable advice when she began her acting journey.
She shared: ''For every positive review you read you'll probably find two negative ones, so if you're proud of something, don't let anyone take that away ... I feel like I already have this armour built in, which I can use at any moment.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
As Tilda Swinton reteams with her Snowpiercer director, Korea's Bong Joon Ho, it's perhaps unsurprising...
Warren Beatty writes, directs and stars in the new movie Rules Don't Apply. Marla Mabrey...
Deliberately unstructured, this likeable romantic comedy holds the audience's interest with its strikingly engaging cast...
Love can be confusing, complicating and utterly gut-wrenching as Rosie painfully discovers on her journey...
Alex Stewart and Rosie Dunne are the best of friends struggling through the pressures of...
Fans of Cassandra Clare's book series won't mind that this film is overcrowded and chaotic,...
Far too tidy to be believable, this multi-strand romance holds our attention with a warmly...
William Borgens was once a highly regarded novelist, however after a heart-breaking divorce with his...
Clary Fray has been made to live as a normal girl all her life with...
Both lavishly produced and light-hearted in tone, this fractured fairy tale aspires to be The...
We all know the tale of Snow White: the girl with hair as black as...