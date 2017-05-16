Lily Collins felt the ''struggle'' to be perfect.

The 28-year-old actress admits it was difficult growing up in the spotlight but says most of her worries were ''put on by herself''.

She said: ''As a young woman growing up, you set these standards for yourself as to what is perfect and ask, 'how can I reach perfection?' The older you get, and I know I'm still not old, you ask, 'What is perfection?'

''I definitely felt the struggles, but I think they were struggles mostly put on by myself and that's where a lot of pitfalls come into play, in terms of body issues and eating disorders which really are quite prevalent among young people, no matter what industry they're in.

''Once you realise that there is no such thing as perfect, it literally takes a weight off your shoulders because you can just be who you are and being you is enough.''

The 'Love, Rosie' star bravely opened up about her battle with an eating disorder in her recent book and is glad she has had a chance to start a conversation about something ''that young girls find to be quite taboo''.

She added to ELLE UK: ''I never thought I'd talk about stuff that I was so shameful of when I was younger and then for the former First Lady to support it ...

''I wanted to start conversations about subjects that young girls find to be quite taboo. The more I've received from other people, I've been given the gift [of being told] 'you're not alone'. I wrote the book for other people but I didn't know I'd still be getting it back myself.''