Lily Collins has shown off her ''Parisian glow'' in Lancome's new fragrance campaign.

The 30-year-old actress - who is an ambassador for the French beauty brand - is known for her chic style and flawless complexion when she is on and off camera, and the star has now featured in the luxury beauty giant's advertisements for their much-anticipated perfume, Miracle.

Lily captioned a photo on Instagram: ''Nothing like a Parisian glow. New @lancomeofficial summer campaign launched just in time for @emilyinparis prep... (sic)''

And Lily has previously revealed that she is still stunned to join the likes of Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong'o in fronting campaigns for the beauty brand to embrace her individuality and celebrate her ''inner radiance''.

She said:'' How is this real?

''Lancome is about inner radiance. Think of how infectious Julia Roberts' smile is.

''It's all about owning your age, not trying to mask anything, making a statement about what makes you unique.

''That's something my mum has always taught me, the quirky things are what make you beautiful.''

And the 'To the Bone' star has a number of Lancome products that she can't live without.

She's a big fan of their Energie De Vie Overnight Recovery Sleeping Mask because it makes her skin feel soft and smooth.

She said: ''I use this in my nightly routine. My skin feels so fresh next day.''

Lily finds Lancome lipsticks great because she doesn't have to constantly reapply the colour.

She continued: ''I'm a put-on-and-go type of girl and don't like to reapply.''

The 'Blind Side' actress' signature scent is Lancome's Miracle.

She explained: ''I don't like a scent that's too sweet. This is floral but feisty.''