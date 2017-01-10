Lily Collins' skin has been likened to ''painting on paper'', by make-up artist Fiona Stiles.

The 27-year-old actress - who was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture at this year's Golden Globes for her role as Marla Mabrey in 'Rules Don't Apply' - has been credited with delicate skin by the stylist who perfected her make-up at the star studded event on Sunday (08.01.17), and has hinted her face was like a blank canvas, although the cosmetic products had to be adapted so they would be visible on Lily's pale complexion.

Speaking to PEOPLE about Lily's aesthetic, Fiona said: ''I had thought that light eye would be pretty, but really wanted there to be more to it.

''Lily's skin is so far it's like painting on paper. That colour won't show up on just anyone!''

And beauty mogul has revealed applying dusk pink coloured eyeshadow on Lily was the ''highlight'' of the entire makeover, because it ''modernised'' the outfit.

She continued: ''The highlight was the eyes because that's what really modernized the look.

''I used a pale blush coloured lip pencil from Lancôme as a base to create the shape and then swept a pale petal blush colour from Lancôme over it to intensify and brighten the colour.''

The brunette beauty - who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and his former partner Jill Tavelman - adorned a deep rouge lipstick for the prestigious event, which was selected out of 15 lipsticks.

Speaking about the beauty process, Fiona explained: ''I swiped about 15 lipsticks on my arm and then picked six or seven from them.

''I swatched the eye colour on my hand (after I had figured out the combination that would pair with the dress best) and then swatched my favourites next to the eye colour. Then we all looked at the lipstick shades and picked a favourite. We all gravitated to the same shade so we know it was a winner!

Despite the numerous trial and errors, Lily was happy with the final outcome and was easy to work with because she likes to experiment.

Fiona said: ''She loved it.

''Lily loves to push the envelope and she loves a look. I feel very lucky to be able to work with someone who is such a beauty, and willing to take chances. It's just the most delightful combination.''