Lily Collins says working with screen icon Warren Beatty on 'Rules Don't Apply' has set her on a path of ''weird'' movies and she's loving it.
Lily Collins is grateful to Warren Beatty for setting her off on a path of ''weird'' work choices.
The 28-year-old star's most recent outing was in the Warren directed 'Rules Don't Apply' in which she appears as aspiring actress Marla Mabrey alongside the 80-year-old screen legend who plays the reclusive and eccentric businessman Howard Hughes in the romantic comedy drama.
Lily will soon be heading to the Cannes Film Festival to debut 'Okja', a South Korean/American action adventure movie which also stars Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal, and then she will be seen in Netflix production 'To The Bone'.
Lily says her collaboration with Warren is responsible for the eclectic body of work she has got coming up and she is pleased she got to work with the Oscar winner and pick his brain about the business.
Speaking to the Metro newspaper, she said: ''Doing Warren's film set me off on a completely different path of movie choices. I'm just really proud of all the weird choices I've been able to make.''
Lily - who came into the spotlight playing Snow White in 2012's 'Mirror Mirror' in which she starred with Julia Roberts - had her first singing part in 'Rules Don't Apply' and she admits she would love to be cast in a musical.
Lily - the daughter of British musician Phil Collins - said: ''I've always loved singing - I've wanted to do it in a movie for a very long time.
''I didn't think I'd get the opportunity to do it live, which is such an amazing experience. It was terrifying at times but really a great entrance into doing it. I'd love to do a musical movie one day.''
