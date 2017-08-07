Lily Collins' styling for the 'The Last Tycoon' costumes has changed her taste in fashion, and although she has had to adorn garments she wouldn't usually wear she loved the items.
The 28-year-old actress portrays Cecilia Brady in the TV series and the star has admitted working with stylist Janie Bryant on the production has opened her eyes as to other garments and colours that suit her, which she had previously avoided.
Speaking to WWD about how her wardrobe choices have changed, the 'Love, Rosie' star said: ''Our fittings are so fun.
''I see things on the hanger and I'm, like, 'I never knew that colour worked on me.'''
And the fashion icon has admitted she would never have picked to wear some of the products, but on trusting Janie she began to warm to her outfits.
She said: ''It's things you necessarily wouldn't choose to wear, but once you put them on, you see why Janie is who Janie is. When someone loves their job that much, you can't help but be infected by that passion.''
And the brunette beauty - who is the daughter of music icon Phil Collins - was particularly attracted to the gown she wore during a scene depicting the 1937 Academy Awards.
She explained: ''Janie gets to throw lots of different things on me. My Oscar dress is pretty amazing. It's a lilac silk tiered number in the back with this amazing sequined capelet.''
And Lily is not the only one who enjoyed the styling process, as Janie - who previously worked on 'Mad Men' - liked experimenting with the colour palette of the outfits for the cast to complement the era.
The fashion guru explained:''The cuts, the parts of the body that are accentuated, the colour palette. The '30s is about being very soft and dusty, and silk charmeuse-y. Really, it is about the facade of Hollywood that the studios created, and all of the glamour that entails.''
