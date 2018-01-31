Lily Collins has wished her ''inspiring'' father Phil Collins a happy birthday in a sweet social media post.
The 'To The Bone' actress took to Instagram on Tuesday (30.01.18) to ring in the Genesis rocker's 67th birthday with a post of the pair from 1990s, when Phil was receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as she dubbed him one of the ''brightest stars in [her] sky''.
She captioned the adorable snap: ''Happy birthday dad! Thank you for inspiring me to be a creative spirit, to express myself boldly and bravely, and to stay determined and focused amongst the noise. I love you to the moon and back again. You'll always be one of the brightest stars in my sky. Sending a massive hug and kiss your way. Also, RIP to lil Lil's blonde hair and butterfly clip. Gotta love the 90's... (sic)''
It comes after the 28-year-old actress revealed in her 2017 book 'Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me' that Phil was absent during crucial moments of her life growing up, but claimed she forgave him for ''not being the dad [she] expected''.
Lily - whose mother is Phil's second wife Jill Tavelman - wrote: ''I forgive you for not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected. I forgive the mistakes you made. And although it may seem like it's too late, it's not. There's still so much time to move forward.''
The 'Love, Rosie' star also revealed she has learned how to ''accept'' her father's perceived failings as a parent.
She wrote: ''We all make choices and, although I don't excuse some of yours, at the end of the day we can't rewrite the past.
''I'm learning how to accept your actions and vocalise how they made me feel. I accept and honour the sadness and anger I felt toward the things you did or didn't do, did or didn't give me.''
