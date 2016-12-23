The British-born actress grew up in America, and is the only child from Jill’s marriage to music legend Phil Collins, though she has three brothers from her father’s two other marriages.

For the 2016 holidays Lily and Jill will be together, with the 27-year-old hoping she’s been a good girl this year as she’s after some new accessories.

“I’ll be with my mother, so wherever she is – and probably a handbag or new shoes,” she told Hello! Fashion of her ideal gift. “They’re my weakness but they can be from a flea market or antiques shop, I’m not fussed.”

While the Mirror Mirror start didn’t divulge further, she did shed some light on how she likes to spend her downtime. Busy Lily currently has three new projects in production, and her new movie Rules Don’t Apply, co-starring an A-list cast including Alec Baldwin, Matthew Broderick and Warren Beatty, who also directed the flick, is currently hitting cinemas. So when she does get a break, Lily grabs it with both hands.

“If I’m enjoying time off I normally wake up, have a bite to eat and either go for a run, hike or take a fun exercise class. Then I might spend the day reading a script or having a meeting and grabbing lunch or dinner with friend. You can often find me in the kitchen baking when I have free time,” she shared.

And as the New Year approaches, Lily has a few ambitions she’s hoping may finally get realised.

“It would be an absolute dream to work with Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Emily Blunt one day,” she smiled.