Lily Collins' mother ''kicked'' people out of the way to prevent them stepping on her daughter's designer gown at this year's Golden Globes.
The 27-year-old actress - who was nominated for her first Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her role in 'Rules Don't Apply' at this year's prestigious event - has revealed ''everyone'' trod on the train of her pink Zuhair Murad Couture dress, and her parent Jill Tavelman took on the role of being her garment's personal security in a bid to stop fellow guests from trampling on it.
Speaking to PEOPLE about her designer attire for the star studded event, the brunette beauty - who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins - said: ''Everyone's been stepping on my train! My mom is running up behind me, like trying to kick people out of the way.''
And Lily has revealed the embellished frock was the first garment she spotted and made a beeline for when she was hunting for her red carpet outfit, although she has revealed she tried on another ''seven or eight'' dresses to ensure it was the perfect choice.
Speaking about the decision making process, she said: ''I walked through the door and beelined. I tried this one on - tried like seven or eight more and went, 'No, sorry. First choice.' I just knew it.
''I love this colour. I just -it's fun, it's fresh, it's great.''
The 'Love, Rosie' star, who had her dark tresses pinned up in a neatly coiffed up-do for the star studded ceremony, has revealed everything on her head was ''strategically placed'', and she was under strict order not to slouch.
She said: ''Everything is very strategically placed up here, so one must hold their back up very straight and not slouch.''
Meanwhile, the star has taken to social media to reveal the contents of her clutch bag and her essential items she took with her.
Alongside a short clip of her bejewelled clutch bag, with a diamond hair slide, a Golden Globes pass, one single key, a Lancôme lipstick and a box of mint papers, she wrote: ''What's in my bag for the @goldenglobes... (sic).''
