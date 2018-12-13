Lily Collins picks her own clothes and does her own hair and makeup on photo shoots because she loves to reveal ''different sides'' of herself.
The 29-year-old screen beauty is Glamour UK's digital cover star for December and the 'Love, Rosie' star chose her own outfits, styled her own hair and makeup and specifically requested for all the photos to be untouched and she enjoys taking control because she likes to unveil different sides to her.
Lily told the publication: ''I love expressing different sides of myself. It's a process that allows me to constantly surprise myself, rediscover and push myself in ways I wouldn't have felt comfortable with a couple of years ago.''
The 'To The Bone' actress went on to explain that she feels more empowered than ever before due to the changing attitudes towards women in Hollywood, and the bravery of other women is inspiring her to ''speak out'' and own her truth.
Lily - whose father is singer Phil Collins - said: ''I've realised that I can't control what other people think of what I have to say, but I can control how I say it and where it's coming from. So many women have come out and spoken about things that people would have assumed would have been the end of them.
''Now it is embraced for us to speak out. I'm attracted so strongly to people who are brave and outspoken and very much themselves, so I thought, 'Why can't I be that?' It takes practice and I'm not fully there yet, but I'm doing my best to take those steps.
''Hopefully one day this won't even have to be a conversation. That's my hope that we won't have to say, ''I'm so glad you're hired because you're a female.' ''
