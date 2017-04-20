Lily Collins was ''fascinated'' with Warren Beatty on the set of 'Rules Don't Apply'.

The 28-year-old starlet appears in the movie as aspiring actress Marla Mabrey and admitted she was enthralled to be in the presence of the famous actor and director and looked up to him.

Speaking about working with the 80-year-old star - whose career has spanned six decades - she said: ''He's a mind full of information for everything to do with the business, politics, pop culture, family, there's never anything he can't talk about and I would find myself fascinated on set watching (Warren) and asking questions.''

Warren also stars in the movie as reclusive and eccentric businessman Howard Hughes, which tells the story of the relationship between two young employees of his, an actress (Collins) and a driver (Alden Ehrenreich) and the screen icon was equally inspired by his younger cast.

Asked how he felt working with the young pair, he said: ''The love story in the movie is between Lily and Alden. What the two of them have is a terrific integrity about them. When you find someone like Lily and Alden that are really inspiring it is really fun.''

Lily was born in the UK but grew up in American after her father Phil Collins and American mother Jill Tavelman divorced and the star says her upbringing was hugely influenced by Hollywood through bother sides of her family.

Speaking to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on UK TV show 'This Morning', she shared: ''I grew up in Beverly Hills after I moved from England in the countryside. And my mum has always immersed me in old Hollywood, everything, the city work she did there in LA, I was surrounded by old photos of what it used to look like, I watched old movies with her, my grandmother was a ballerina and an actress and my dad's mum was in the industry. I very much grew up with it.''