Lily Collins, who is the daughter of Phil Collins, has claimed that a new attitude has transformed her life.
Lily Collins thinks her new-found honesty has transformed her life.
The 29-year-old actress - who suffered from an eating disorder during her teenage years - spoke openly about her fears in her 2017 book 'Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me', and Lily thinks it marked a turning point in her life.
Lily - who is the daughter of Phil Collins and his second wife, Jill Tavelman - explained: ''We have all got our problems and our issues, OMG of course! The second that you're honest and you talk about the things you feel shame towards, all of that goes away.''
Lily said that with her 30th birthday on the horizon, she felt a need to ''get rid of the baggage'' in her life.
Appearing on UK TV show 'Lorraine', the 'Mirror Mirror' star said: ''At the end of the day, none of us are alone, and I realised before I could take on the baggage of another character I needed to get rid of the baggage of myself. I'm 30 next year!''
Earlier this month, Lily revealed she ''never wanted'' to be famous because of her father, who is one of the best-selling musicians of all time.
Lily insisted she wanted to make sure her success was ''defined'' by her own talents, rather than because of her connections.
Speaking about her determination to prove herself, Lily - who has also been acclaimed for her modelling work - explained: ''Growing up I never wanted that to be a part of my story. Obviously I'm super-proud of my dad; I love my dad, I'm grateful for all the things I've learned, but it's also something I wanted to define as my own.
''I always wanted to do it myself and for myself.''
