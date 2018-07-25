Lily Collins and Jamie Campbell Bower have split.

The couple have ended their five-year on/off romance ''amicably'' and will remain friends, but decided to go their separate ways after realising they are not ''right'' for one another.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Lily and Jamie have clearly got a lot of history and they have been close for a long time, but in the end they decided they weren't right for each other and it came to an end amicably.

''They are still friends and there are no hard feelings.''

It's believed Jamie, 29, has already embarked on a new romance with someone not in the public eye.

The couple were first romantically linked in 2013 and dated for a year before going their separate ways, and then gone back together briefly in 2015.

In January this year, the 29-year-old actress - whose father is musician Phil Collins - seemingly confirmed she was back with the 'Twilight: New Moon' star when they refollowed one another on Instagram and began liking and commenting on each other's posts.

In one exchange, Jamie wrote: ''LANDAN. You got me for 24 hours (sic)''

Lily replied: ''24 whole hours?!''

The actor responded: ''I know, unbearable! How ever will you put up with me for that long?''

Lily has previously dated Taylor Lautner and Zac Efron, while Jamie was formerly engaged to his 'Harry Potter' co-star Bonnie Wright.

The 'Mirror, Mirror' actress has previously spoken about what she looks for in an ideal partner.

She said: ''I've learned a lot about myself because of the relationships that haven't worked out.

''I've had some good and some bad relationships.

''I want someone to make me laugh. I need to just be enough for someone. I would like to be accepted in my pyjamas or wearing something glamorous.''