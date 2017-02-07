Lily Collins ''hacked off'' her eyebrows to help her fit in.

The 27-year-old actress found it a ''culture shock'' moving from Los Angeles to England when she was younger and felt she had to ''alter'' her appearance, which saw her attack her facial feature, to help her integrate with other people.

Speaking openly about her beauty blunder in a video with InStyle.com, the brunette beauty said: ''Well growing up moving to England from Los Angeles it was a culture shock coming here. And I wanted to fit in and I think we all want to fit in at a young age, and we alter things about ourselves that we think are different to fit in better, and one of those things was my eyebrows. They were so bold they were very big on my face, and as a kid I wanted to change that. So, I took it upon myself to hack them away and I thought I had done such a great job.''

However, the 'Rules Don't Apply' star - who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and his former partner Jill Tavelman - has admitted her parents were not impressed with her action, and encouraged her to accept her ''quirky'' characteristics because they make her ''beautiful''.

She explained: ''And my mum was looking at me at dinner one night and said 'What did you do?' And I thought 'I know, they look amazing right?' And she proceeded to tell me 'You need to accept the quirky things that make you different and what make you beautiful, it's the things that stand out that make you unique, and allow people to appreciate that.'''

Lily doesn't believe in ''perfection'' and has admitted she is a ''victim'' of judging herself, although she has claimed it is ''normal'' to compare yourself to others she has realised as she has matured people are who they are because of their unique traits.

She said: ''Perfection to me is unattainable. And even though I am in the pages of magazine, I still find myself a victim of looking through and judging myself based on what I see, I think it's human to do that.

''The older you get, the more you see that people you admire and find beautiful have different things about them that make them them. So, I think it's really important whether its characteristic s of your personality, or physical characteristics that define who you are, different is beautiful.''