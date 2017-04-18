Lily Collins is in ''complete shock'' after receiving a letter from Michelle Obama.

The 'To the Bone' actress sent a copy of her memoir 'Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me' to the former First Lady and was elated to get a note thanking her for the book and promising to share it with her daughters Malia 18, and Sasha, 15.

Lily read the note aloud in an Instagram video and captioned her post: ''Best way to start off my week! I can't believe this letter I received from someone I deeply respect and admire. It's absolutely epic. I'm in complete shock but just had to share! #Unfiltered... (sic)''

She then shared a copy of the letter, which had been sent in an envelope bearing a Wonder Woman stamp.

Addressed ''Dear Lily'', Michelle - who is married to former US President Barack Obama - wrote: ''I am writing to thank you for the copy of your new book. The gift was such a nice gesture and I look forward to sharing it with my daughters.

''The outpouring of support I have received from women across the country continues to amaze me, and I am filled with a great sense of hope for our shared future.

''I heard this quote recently and it reminded me of your book so I wanted to share it with you.

'''Here's to strong women, may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.'

''Again, thank you for your kindness Lily. I wish you all the best.''

The 28-year-old actress has vowed to treasure the letter forever.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Thank you from the bottom of my heart Michelle Obama for your encouragement and support. You have no idea how much this means to me. And that Wonder Woman stamp is everything. You truly are such an incredible inspiration. I'll definitely be framing these! #Unfiltered...(sic)''