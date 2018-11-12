Lily Collins would love to work with Sandra Bullock again after the duo worked together on 2009's 'The Blind Side' and the actress is keen to star in 'Ocean's 9' with her friend.
Lily Collins wants to star in 'Ocean's 9' with Sandra Bullock.
The 29-year-old actress would love to work alongside the 'Miss Congeniality' star again, after the duo worked together on 2009's 'The Blind Side'.
She said: ''I mean I would love to do a comedy with Sandy. I am available! Ocean, land, sky, whatever you want, I am in!''
And Lily would also love to work with Meryl Streep.
She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I don't think between now and March I can do a film with Meryl Streep. I don't think that's possible, so I am going to put it on my list for the next 30. But I feel very fortunate to be where I am at right now, and to keep doing what I am doing, so hopefully my 30th birthday is just something I will always remember.''
Meanwhile, Lily previously revealed she gets career advice from Sandra.
She said: ''Sandra and I have kept in touch over the years. I would ask her, 'Tell me your tricks, tell me everything.' Some of the women I admire - their most amazing, pivotal roles weren't until their thirties. Success is all about range and longevity. It doesn't have to all happen at the drop of a hat.''
And Lily is ''a girl's girl'', according to her 'Baby Driver' co-star Eiza Gonzalez.
She said: ''I love Lily but it was sad because we only had one scene together but we were very supportive of each other. She's such a beautiful human being, not only so talented but amazing and such a down to earth girl and, to be honest, a girls girl - and to find those are one in a million.''
