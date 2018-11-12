Lily Collins wants to star in 'Ocean's 9' with Sandra Bullock.

The 29-year-old actress would love to work alongside the 'Miss Congeniality' star again, after the duo worked together on 2009's 'The Blind Side'.

She said: ''I mean I would love to do a comedy with Sandy. I am available! Ocean, land, sky, whatever you want, I am in!''

And Lily would also love to work with Meryl Streep.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I don't think between now and March I can do a film with Meryl Streep. I don't think that's possible, so I am going to put it on my list for the next 30. But I feel very fortunate to be where I am at right now, and to keep doing what I am doing, so hopefully my 30th birthday is just something I will always remember.''

Meanwhile, Lily previously revealed she gets career advice from Sandra.

She said: ''Sandra and I have kept in touch over the years. I would ask her, 'Tell me your tricks, tell me everything.' Some of the women I admire - their most amazing, pivotal roles weren't until their thirties. Success is all about range and longevity. It doesn't have to all happen at the drop of a hat.''

And Lily is ''a girl's girl'', according to her 'Baby Driver' co-star Eiza Gonzalez.

She said: ''I love Lily but it was sad because we only had one scene together but we were very supportive of each other. She's such a beautiful human being, not only so talented but amazing and such a down to earth girl and, to be honest, a girls girl - and to find those are one in a million.''