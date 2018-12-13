Lily Collins ''never wanted'' to be famous because of her father Phil Collins.

The 29-year-old actress has admitted that growing up with Genesis rocker Phil as her father was difficult, as she wanted to make sure her success was ''defined'' by her own actions, rather than people thinking she'd been handed opportunities because of her background.

She said: ''Growing up I never wanted that to be a part of my story. Obviously I'm super-proud of my dad; I love my dad, I'm grateful for all the things I've learned, but it's also something I wanted to define as my own. I always wanted to do it myself and for myself.''

And despite being an in-demand actress, the 'To The Bone' star says she doesn't have the same luck with her romances, as claims she often gets ''ghosted'' by people she goes on dates with.

Speaking to Glamour UK's December digital issue, she said: ''I've been ghosted more times than I care to admit. There are times when I've [been on dates and] thought we had a great time and then I've never heard from the guy again.''

Lily's comments come after it was recently claimed she had ended her five year on/off romance with fellow actor Jamie Campbell Bower.

A source said: ''Lily and Jamie have clearly got a lot of history and they have been close for a long time, but in the end they decided they weren't right for each other and it came to an end amicably.

''They are still friends and there are no hard feelings.''

It's believed Jamie, 29, has already embarked on a new romance with someone not in the public eye.