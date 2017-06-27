Lily Collins is eager to land a role in the 'Downton Abbey' movie.

The 28-year-old actress has revealed she's already spoken to her agent about securing a part in the much-discussed movie adaptation of the popular TV series, and would jump at the chance to appear in the film.

Speaking about the 'Downton' movie, Lily - who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins - said: ''Oh, believe me, I have looked into that!''

And Lily, who was born in the UK but predominantly lives in Los Angeles, thinks she's perfectly suited to the film.

Speaking to the Radio Times, she said: ''I've said to my agent: 'How can I be involved in that movie?' Big houses in the countryside? I've done research for that all my life! It just goes to show, you can take the girl out of the Home Counties...''

Meanwhile, Lily recently admitted she once feared talk of her eating disorder could overshadow her accomplishments as an actress.

Lily previously confessed to battling an eating disorder and she was worried the discussion surrounding her personal struggle might detract from her acting talents, which has seen her win critical acclaim.

Lily - who was widely praised for her performances in 'Rules Don't Apply' and 'Mirror Mirror' - shared: ''I did consider that talking about my struggles with an eating disorder would overshadow my accomplishments as an actor, but I also knew this was something I needed to do to move forward as a human and an actress. I needed to let go.

''I've always strived to start conversations about taboo subjects with young women.''