Lily Collins has confirmed she is dating Charlie McDowell, as the pair share a series of romantic snaps from their vacation in Paris, France.
The 30-year-old actress has been rumoured to be romancing Charlie, and on Tuesday (20.08.19), the pair confirmed their relationship by making themselves Instagram official in a series of sweet snaps taken from their vacation in Paris, France.
Lily - who is France shooting 'Emily in Paris' - posted a picture of herself leaning against Charlie's back, and wrote: ''Always got your back... (sic)''.
The 'Mirror, Mirror' star then uploaded another picture of the director at the Atelier des Lumières, which was captioned: ''When he's only just left but it feels like forever... I miss you already. (sic)''
Charlie - who was first linked to Lily earlier this summer after they were spotted going on a stroll together - also posted a picture of the actress at the exhibit on his own Instagram account.
The new romance comes as the 36-year-old writer and director previously dated 'Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke, who seemingly confirmed their relationship in October 2018.
At the time, Emilia posted a picture on Instagram of two shadows on the sand, with one figure kissing the other on the cheek, and wrote: ''Well that was a birthday I won't be forgetting in a while [heart emoji] (sic)''
Hours later, Charlie then posted the same image.
The two were believed to have split in February this year after fans noticed a decrease in social media activity between the two, and it's been reported Charlie - who has also previously been linked to Rooney Mara and Haylie Duff - struck up a romance with Lily this summer.
For the 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' actress, the relationship comes as she previously dated Jamie Campbell Bower and sparked romance rumours with Zac Efron.
