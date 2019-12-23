Lily Collins and her boyfriend Charlie McDowell have adopted a rescue dog.

The 30-year-old actress and her beau have added a little furry friend called Redford - who is ''a mix of a few different breeds'' - to their family home after they fell in love when they saw him at the Love Leo Rescue in Los Angeles, California.

Charlie took to his Instagram account to introduce their fans to pup and wrote: ''I'd like to introduce everyone to Redford.

''The newest member of the family.

''A mix of a few different breeds, one of which is pug.

''His mom and six other siblings were dropped off at a shelter and then made their way to @loveleorescue .

''What an incredible rescue and if you're thinking about adopting a dog I highly encourage you to reach out to Sasha.

''Feeling very lucky and full of love.

''Marvin, if you can hear me, I miss you every waking moment. You will never be replaced. And as I write this and tears stream down my face, Redford is licking them away, which I think you would approve of. [red heart emoji] (sic)''

The couple have also created an Instagram account for Redford where they have been sharing photographs of their four-legged friend settling in to his new home.

Their decision to add a dog to their family is a huge step for the pair as they have only been dating since the summer of this year.

Prior to romancing Lily, the 36-year-old writer and director was previously in a relationship with 'Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke.

The 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' actress has also had her fair share of a relationships in a public eye as she has previously dated Jamie Campbell Bower and sparked romance rumours with Zac Efron.