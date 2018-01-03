Lily Collins can't believe she's a Lancome ambassador alongside the likes of Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong'o
Lily Collins can't believe she's a Lancome ambassador.
The 28-year-old actress is stunned she's joined the likes of Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong'o in fronting campaigns for the beauty brand to embrace her individuality and celebrate her ''inner radiance''.
She said:'' How is this real?
''Lancome is about inner radiance. Think of how infectious Julia Roberts' smile is.
''It's all about owning your age, not trying to mask anything, making a statement about what makes you unique.
''That's something my mum has always taught me, the quirky things are what make you beautiful.''
And the 'To the Bone' star has a number of Lancome products that she can't live without.
She's a big fan of their Energie De Vie Overnight Recovery Sleeping Mask because it makes her skin feel soft and smooth.
She said: ''I use this in my nightly routine. My skin feels so fresh next day.''
Lily finds Lancome lipsticks great because she doesn't have to constantly reapply the colour.
She told Grazia magazine: ''I'm a put-on-and-go type of girl and don't like to reapply.''
The 'Blind Side' actress' signature scent is Lancome's Miracle.
She explained: ''I don't like a scent that's too sweet. This is floral but feisty.''
And Lily also likes the company's Monsieur Big Mascara because she thinks it helps her express herself.
She said: ''I like being able to enhance the emotion in my eyes with mascara.''
Away from Lancome, when it comes to nail polish, Lily doesn't want a colourful look on her fingers.
She said: ''My nails are either super nude or black. I never pick colours.''
