Lily Allen has heaped praise on her 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile' for coming out of his comfort zone to play serial killer Ted Bundy.
Lily Collins ''couldn't be prouder'' of Zac Efron for his performance in 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile'.
The 30-year-old actress stars opposite the former 'High School Musical' actor in the biopic of Ted Bundy and she thinks her friend has done a ''wonderful'' job in playing the serial killer, particularly because it was such a departure from his previous roles.
She said: ''It was wonderful. This is a really exciting role for him.
''People get to see a side of him that he hasn't shown in other roles and I couldn't be prouder to have witnessed him do that. We had a lot of fun as well.''
Lily feels grateful that she's never had a problem switching off from her work, no matter how dark or challenging the role because she thinks that helps her stay ''sane''.
She told OK! Magazine: ''Luckily, I've not yet had the problem of taking things home with me.
''I like the idea of entering that work space, becoming that character and then leaving that behind at the end of the day.
''It helps me to compartmentalise more. I do everything I can to go back to 'me', like FaceTiming friends.
''I crave that separation. I think it helps me stay sane.''
When it comes to choosing a project, the 'Les Miserables' star wants something that will ''challenge'' her and that she'll learn something from.
She said: ''I choose characters that are going to teach me a lot about myself and challenge me.
'''Les Miserables' was definitely a challenge. It's the most raw I've ever had to be.
''Physically and emotionally it was the most gruelling thing.
''But I thrive on that fear and I think it teaches me something.''
