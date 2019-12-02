Lily Cole worries about not using cotton nappies.

The actress, model and write has confessed she struggled with ''nappy guilt'' for her now four-year-old daughter Wylde - who she has with Kwame Ferreira - as she would prefer to use cotton ones.

She said: ''I still have nappy guilt about not using washable cotton ones. We had biodegradable ones and biodegradable wipes that turned out not to be not nearly as eco-friendly as the manufacturer claimed, so I wrote to them and complained.''

The 31-year-old star decided to take a bit of a step back from modelling recently, but in her hey days, she was very careful what brands she worked with because she knew ''complex'' supply chains could either ''lift up or harm indigenous people''.

She added to The Telegraph newspaper: ''I could see that fashion supply chains were complex and could either lift up or harm indigenous people. That realisation led me to be careful about the brands I worked with. I model very little these days - I did an Alexander McQueen show recently, but that was my first in seven years.''

Meanwhile, Lily previously confessed she totally changed when she became a parent to Wylde.

She said: ''Having a baby is totally life-changing. It's like there's the person I was before, and the person I am afterwards ... I'm one of two children, and that to me feels like a nice number. I don't judge people who have more than two but personally I think it's quite good to replace yourself on the planet. I might have a second, and I might decide not to have a second at all - it's all possible right now. I might have a second and really feel like I need a third.''