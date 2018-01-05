Lily Cole has admitted to being a ''workaholic''.

The 30-year-old model and actress has confessed to spending an unhealthy amount of time on her work, but Lily also insists that since giving birth her to her two-year-old daughter Wylde, she has managed to find a better balance in her life.

Lily said: ''I'm a self-confessed workaholic and I do like to have different things on the go, but becoming a mum has made me more balanced and disciplined about when I'm working and I make sure I have time with my daughter when I'm not - she's brought more balance to my life.

''I ensure I have enough quality family time so I can focus on work at other moments.''

Lily explained that motherhood helped to ease some of her work-related pressures.

The British beauty told Psychologies magazine: ''It's great to have hours of doing nothing or just exploring; being with my daughter gives me permission to not have to achieve anything for a period of time - I can just be.''

Lily admitted last year that becoming a mother has been a life-changing experience for her.

The model - who has her daughter Wylde with partner Kwarme Ferreira - said: ''Having a baby is totally life-changing. It's like there's the person I was before, and the person I am afterwards.''

Lily also explained that while she is undecided how many children she wants to have, she doesn't want a large family.

She said: ''I'm one of two children, and that to me feels like a nice number.

''I don't judge people who have more than two but personally I think it's quite good to replace yourself on the planet. I might have a second, and I might decide not to have a second at all - it's all possible right now. I might have a second and really feel like I need a third.''