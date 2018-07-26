Lily Cole had to hide her new hairstyles from her school teachers.

The 30-year-old model has revealed that when she was a student she would travel the world for her modelling career, but she had to lie to her and say she was sick.

The 'St. Trinians' actress then had to hide her hair, which had been worked on by stylists, from her teachers -so they did not suspect anything.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, she said: ''I had to pretend I was sick to go and do jobs, which was quite stressful. There was one job where they cut my hair and dyed it. I was in tears because I had to hide it under hair clips and try to pretend I'd been ill.''

Lily started modelling when she was just 14, and by the time she was 21 she was worth millions and in 2009 she was named one of the top 30 models of the 2000s by Vogue Paris.

Lily has admitted that modelling changed her life, and although she accepts the industry can be toxic she didn't have any negative experiences.

She said: ''It can be a horrible industry. But it was a massive escapism for me. I was a kid on the streets of London and I could suddenly travel the world.''

The 'Snow White and the Huntsman' star studied at The University of Cambridge, and by this time she was a renowned supermodel.

She said: ''I did feel slightly alienated because I had paparazzi there occasionally, which is a weird thing, right? Walking out of a lecture hall - to paparazzi. There are lots of dodgy pictures of me poorly dressed on a bicycle going around Cambridge. But everybody has crazy stories.''