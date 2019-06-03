Lily Allen, 'Derry Girls', and 'The Favourite' are among the nominees for this year's South Bank Sky Arts Awards.
The 'Lost My Mind' singer's album 'No Shame' has been shortlisted in the pop category for the upcoming ceremony - which celebrates every genre of the arts - but she faces competition from Idles' 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' and Sons Of Kemet's 'Your Queen Is A Reptile' to take the prize at London's Savoy Hotel on 7 July.
Channel 4 has two nominations in the Comedy category, for both 'Derry Girls' and 'Hang Ups', with the shortlist completed by Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton's series 'Inside No. 9'.
'The Favourite' - which has won a string of awards this year - will compete with Michael Pearce's thriller 'Beast' and Sir Peter Jackson's wartime documentary 'They Shall Not Grow Old' in the film category.
'Beast' has another nomination as actress Jessie Buckley has been shortlisted for the coveted The Times Breakthrough Award - which has previously been won by the likes of singer-turned-actress Billie Piper and saxophonist Nubya Garcia - alongside the likes of singer/songwriter Freya Ridings, opera singer Nadine Benjamin, visual artist Haroon Mirza and author Anna-Marie Crowhurst.
In the TV drama category, 'Patrick Melrose', 'Killing Eve' and 'A Very English Scandal' will contest for the honour.
Organisers have yet to announce the recipient of this year's Outstanding Achievement Award, which has previously been won by 'Patrick Melrose' star Benedict Cumberbatch, veteran actress Dame Judi Dench, 'Harry Potter' author J. K. Rowling, playwright Harold Pinter, comedian Eddie Izzard and artist Tracey Emin, amongst others.
Zai Bennett, Director of Programmes, Sky, said of the ceremony: ''We are honoured to be hosting the 23rd South Bank Sky Arts Awards and continuing our investment and support of the Arts in the UK. British culture is really thriving right now, and this year's Awards nominees reflect the exceptionally gifted and diverse range of talent across the creative industries.''
Host Melvyn Bragg can't wait to hand out the prizes.
He said: ''This looks as if it will be a cracking Awards year: British Artists have excelled themselves.''
The South Bank Sky Arts Awards will broadcast on Sky Arts on 10 July.
South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2019 list of nominees:
Theatre:
'The Inheritance' - Young Vic & Noël Coward Theatre
'Company' - Gielgud Theatre
'Sweat' - Donmar Warehouse
Pop:
Sons Of Kemet - 'Your Queen Is A Reptile'
Lily Allen - 'No Shame'
IDLES - 'Joy as an Act of Resistance'
Dance:
'Corybantic Games' - by Christopher Wheeldon, The Royal Ballet
'Playlist (Track 1, 2)' - by William Forsythe, English National Ballet
'XENOS' - Akram Khan Company
Opera:
'Rhondda Rips It Up!' - Welsh National Opera
'Falstaff' - Garsington Opera
'Porgy and Bess' - English National Opera
Literature:
'The Italian Teacher' - Tom Rachman
'Ordinary People' - Diana Evans
'Kudos' - Rachel Cusk
Comedy:
'Inside No. 9' - BBC Studios / BBC Two
'Derry Girls' - Hat Trick Productions / Channel 4
'Hang Ups' - SLAM Films / Channel 4
Visual Art:
The exhibitions, Landscape, Portrait, Still Life and Woman with a Red Hat - Tacita Dean
Royal Academy of Arts 250th Summer Exhibition - Co-ordinated by Grayson Perry
Pages of the Sea - 14-18 NOW / Danny Boyle
Film:
'Beast'
'They Shall Not Grow Old'
'The Favourite'
TV Drama:
'Patrick Melrose' - Little Island Productions / Two Cities Television / Sunny March / Sky Atlantic
'A Very English Scandal' - Blueprint Pictures / BBC One
'Killing Eve' - Sid Gentle Films / BBC One
Classical:
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra - Debussy Festival
John Wilson - Bernstein Centenary
Cumnock Tryst
The Times Breakthrough Award:
Classical Music: Alpesh Chauhan
Comedy: Jessie Cave
Dance: Joseph Sissens
Film: Jessie Buckley
Literature: Anna-Marie Crowhurst
Opera: Nadine Benjamin
Pop: Freya Ridings
Theatre: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss
TV Drama: Chance Perdomo
Visual Art: Haroon Mirza
