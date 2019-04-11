Lily Allen is working on two musicals and a concept album.

The 'No Fear' hitmaker has been inspired to create her own musicals after the success of 'The Greatest Showman', 'A Star Is Born' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' - the former's soundtrack spent a consecutive 28 weeks at number one, the longest-running chart reign since 'The Sound of Music' 50 years ago.

The 33-year-old pop star feels that musicals are taking over from music videos and she thinks that creating a theatrical performance is the best way forward in the ever-changing music landscape.

Lily told Matt Wilkinson on Beats 1 Radio: ''It's a concept album.

''But I've already written loads of songs, but they work with the concept, so I'm really excited about it.

''I think it's really good. I think it's really clever. I'm also writing like two musicals at the moment. And I'm really excited about that.

''Not only because I think commercially there's a lot happening there.

''I think, you know, last year the biggest album was 'The Greatest Showman', right?

''And you know, the Oscars was 'A Star is Born' and the Queen movie, I mean, 'Rhapsody'. So, I just, I think there's sort of like a weird decline in music videos, but then this musical thing is still taking off.''

Lily has seen a real resurgence of late with her fourth studio album 'No Shame' being nominated for the 2018 Hyundai Mercury Prize and her first book 'My Thoughts Exactly', released last year, was a number one best-seller.

The 'Smile' hitmaker said at the time that she hoped being recognised by the Mercury Prize would make her label take her more seriously and give her more money for her video ideas.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''I wish I had more support from the record label, bigger video budgets.''

Meanwhile, the 'Hard Out Here' hitmaker previously said she doesn't make a lot of money from her career.

She said: ''It's really hard to make money out of music these days, people don't buy albums and I don't make any money from streaming, because of my contract, which I signed in 2005.''