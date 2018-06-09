Lily Allen wants to go back to school.

The 'Hard Out Here' singer - who has daughters Ethel, six, and Marnie, five, with ex-husband Sam Cooper and tragically had a stillborn son in 2010 - is keen to secure her financial future and will then consider returning to education but isn't sure what she wants to study.

She said: ''I'm eyeing up September and thinking about things I could study. But I'd have to go back and do my GCSEs again because I don't even have one.

''I'd like to get myself to a point where I could pay off my mortgage and then go back.

''I don't know yet [what I would study]. Law maybe? Medicine?

''After I lost my child, I really wanted to go into midwifery.''

Though Lily has become known for her strong views, she often doesn't feel educated enough to give her opinion on a particular subject.

She told Stylist magazine: ''I do feel a frustration sometimes when I don't feel educated enough about a subject, but feel an instinct about it.

''Like, the state of the music industry and Spotify and the manipulation of figures.

''I feel like I know what's going on, but I can't articulate it because I don't have the knowledge to back it up.''

The 33-year-old star admitted she is always looking for ''validation'' but doesn't think she'll ever find it.

She said: ''I definitely look for validation.

''In all honesty, I don't think I will [feel validated]. But I'd be lying if I said that wasn't what I'm after.

''I'm not under any illusion that it's going to be, 'Here you go, here are 10 Grammy awards and a billion pounds.'''