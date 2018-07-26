Lily Allen is hoping her record label will give her more ''support'' after being shortlisted for the 2018 Hyundai Mercury Prize.

The 'Trigger Bang' hitmaker's fourth studio LP 'No Shame' is one of 12 records released in the past year to be selected for the prestigious accolade, and Lily hopes the nod will give her more credibility and creative freedom.

Speaking on the red carpet at the shortlist reveal at London's Langham Hotel on Thursday (26.07.18), she said: ''I wish I had more support from the record label, bigger video budgets.''

The 33-year-old singer was finding it hard to hold back the tears as she admitted she was ''overwhelmed'' that her most personal record made the list.

The 'Smile' hitmaker says adding a Mercury Prize to her three Ivor Novello Awards -

Including Songwriter of the Year from 2010 - would be a ''big'' deal.

She said: ''I'm not sad, I'm happy.

''This award for me and the Ivor Novello Awards are the big ones for me.''

Lily's comments about her record label com after the 'Hard Out Here' hitmaker said she doesn't make a lot of money from her career.

Speaking last month, she said: ''It's really hard to make money out of music these days, people don't buy albums and I don't make any money from streaming, because of my contract, which I signed in 2005.''

And Lily feels her outspoken views have prevented her from being regarded as a ''bankable brand'' by music executives.

She said: ''With all the negative attention I get from things beyond my control, I ask myself quite often, 'What am I doing this for?'

''I'm past becoming a bankable brand as I'm not safe, so this is what I do and if I'm not going to make millions of pounds out of it then I might as well be doing it for the right reasons.''

Lily goes up against the likes of Noel Gallagher's solo LP 'Who Built The Moon?', Arctic Monkeys' sixth album 'Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino' and Florence + the Machine's 'High as Hope' for the prestigious accolade.

The winner will be announced at the ceremony at London's Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, on September 20.