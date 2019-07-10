Lily Allen is concerned after her stalker was granted supervised release from prison.

The 34-year-old singer has previously spoken of her ordeal at the hands of Alex Gray, who began a campaign of harassment in 2005, and while he has been behind bars, he was allowed out of jail for 20 minutes on Tuesday (09.07.19) and the 'Smile' hitmaker admitted it's been playing on her mind.

Speaking on 'The Chris Evans Breakfast Show' on Virgin Radio, she said: ''He got out yesterday for 20 minutes supervised leave and that's been playing on my mind for the last few days. He broke into my house at 2am in October 2015...

''I thought it was my ex and I was with a new boyfriend. Someone came to my bedroom door and I thought it was my ex but it was someone I didn't know...

''He's been sending me things and turning up places for seven years. In his interview with the police he said, 'I was gonna put a knife through her face...' ''

Lily has previously criticised the police for the way they handled the case and she admitted she attended some of his court hearings because she wasn't convinced they had arrested the ''right person''.

She added: ''Stalking is his crime I think. I went to his bail hearing - the first day and last day. The bail hearing I went to because I had no confirmation it was the right person because I don't trust the police...

''I went to see if it was him and he stood up and banged the glass and got really angry and I'm glad because the judge saw how dangerous he was.''

The 'Not Fair' singer - who has children Ethel, seven, and Marnie, six, with ex-husband Sam Cooper - wrote about her experience in her recent autobiography, 'My Thoughts Exactly', and she's proud she's helped to change the way some police officers treat stalking as a crime.

She said: ''A female detective from up north told me she dealt with this before and reading my book made her realise she needs to treat these situations differently. That's the point of my platform - to be useful.''

Gray was convicted of burglary and stalking causing alarm and distress after stalking Lily between December 2008 and October 2015.