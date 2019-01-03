Lily Allen is single again after splitting from MC Meridian Dan.

The 'Smile' hitmaker has ended her romance with the grime MC around three weeks ago and she is proud of how well she is handling it.

Speaking on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast, she said: ''I'm single, for the first time since I was about 15. We've been broken up for about three weeks. It's just been bad news after bad news after bad news and I think that fact that I haven't called him and been like, 'Hey, wanna come around for a cuddle?' means that it's big for me, because ordinarily, when things get difficult, I do need to have somebody around to share those problems. So the fact that I'm dealing with it all on my own, I'm growing up.''

Dan also reflected on the past year on his Instagram page, admitting 2018 wasn't his ''best'' year.

He wrote: ''By the end of these 12 months I plan to be chilling somewhere hot with both feet up looking back at my most successful year yet ... Like many 2018 wasn't my best one but towards the end of it i stopped trying and started sowing a few seeds that are going to come to life later this year ... New friends, business partners and collaborators; Nice of you to join the team - Organic Always ... Old and long standing ones ... Still got love for ya and thanks for riding with me even though I'm a difficult dude to work out sometimes. To everyone else. I wish you all the best in 2019. Go hard, support your mates and see what happens. #2019 year of The True Kings. (sic)''