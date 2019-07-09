Lily Allen has reportedly joined online dating app Raya.

The 34-year-old singer - who split from ex husband Sam Cooper in 2015 and divorced him last year - is said to have signed up for the celebrity matchmaking service six months after her relationship with Daniel Lawrence ended after three years together, and now she's ready to ''put herself back on the market''.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Lily's had some time to herself since her and Dan parted ways in January but she finally feels like it's time to put herself back on the market.

''She's looking for a real gentleman and thinks a celebrity dating app will be the perfect place to find someone who understands her demanding lifestyle and career.''

The report comes after the 'Smile' hitmaker - who has two children; Ethel, seven, and Marnie, six, with Sam - opened up about her love life and admitted she didn't have an orgasm until she was past 20.

During her appearance on 'Shopping With Keith Lemon' last week, the host asked: ''Is it true that you didn't have an orgasm until you were 20?''

To which Lily replied: ''Much later. I don't think a lot of women are having orgasms. A lot of women fake the orgasm.

''You might really really like someone and you might have been with them for weeks and then you think: 'Oh my God, this isn't going to work. But if I tell him it's because he's not doing it for me then what's his reaction going to be?' ''

She has previously opened up about her sex addiction and how she didn't view her lesbian sessions with prostitutes as ''cheating'' because they were women.

She said: ''I was in hotel rooms and was feeling quite lonely and had been drinking a lot. Usually drugs and alcohol seem to sustain something in me and it didn't feel like anything was working any more.

''I'd just been reading a book about addiction and shame and it introduced me to the idea of sex addiction, so I thought, 'Why not give this a go?' It was a low point and this part of the book I'm really not glamorising it in any way, shape or form... It is sad. It is really sad.''