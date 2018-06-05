Lily Allen is set to headline Boardmasters.

The 33-year-old singer has been announced as the special guest who will take to the The Land of Saints Stage at the festival in Cornwall on Saturday August 11, in promotion of her new album 'No Shame' which will be released this Friday (08.06.18).

The Land of Saints Stage at the music extravaganza is known for its eclectic style and independent spirit, and will also play host to artists including Everything Everything, Friendly Fires, Rae Morris and Nadine Shah during the course of the three-day festival.

Across the festival, the likes os Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Chemical Brothers, and George Ezra will be taking to the main stage as the headline acts, whilst acts including Miles Kane, Years & Years, Rag'n'Bone Man, The Horrors, Stefflon Don, Editors, and Feeder will also perform.

Boardmasters - a surf and music festival on the Cornish coast - takes place in August and is split across two sites, Fistral Beach for exhilarating international surf action and Watergate Bay for world-class live music.

For Lily, her upcoming new album 'No Shame' marks her first studio album since 2014's 'Sheezus', which she recently admitted caused her to lose touch with herself.

When asked how much of 'No Shame' is a ''response'' to the process of making 'Sheezus', Lily said: ''The whole thing. I think that the idea going into Sheezus was really well-intentioned. I think I was suffering from postnatal depression when I started writing it, and I think I was having an identity crisis, that I did not know I was a new mum. I felt like I needed to be a pop star to pay my bills, and I didn't feel like that, so I did what I thought pop stars should do, and it was very wrong.''

Boardmasters takes place from August 8 to August 12, and tickets are on sale now.