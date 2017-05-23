Lily Allen has unveiled unheard demos to fans.

The 32-year-old singer started a campaign earlier this week urging fans to register for their right to vote in the 2017 UK election and promised to send the unfinished pieces of music to those who can prove they have signed up.

However, she was unable to resist sharing the clips with all of her fans on social media.

On Monday (22.05.17), the 'Smile' hitmaker filmed clips for her Instagram Story of herself driving around town with a track playing on the car stereo, which she captioned: ''Found an old 3 year old demo'' and added: ''Probably called better the devil'' followed by a devil emoji.

In a bid to raise the voter turnout on June 8, she posted a tweet to her 5.97 million followers telling them she had found a USB memory stick containing the old demos and promised to direct message them the those who screenshot their voting registration form.

Her tweet read: ''Just discovered a USB full of quite good demos . Winning . Register to vote and I'll send you them *screenshot* and @ me. I'll follow and dm. (sic)''

The move comes after Lily called for more women songwriters to join the music industry and insists she is successful because she has ''honed her craft'' and has always been ''honest and truthful'' with her music.

She said previously: ''There are more girls getting involved in songwriting and production and it's brilliant. Things are happening. Truth and honesty is all I really had to offer. As long as I honed my craft and made sure I was being as honest and truthful as possible then it justifies it.''