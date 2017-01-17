The Smile singer, 31, was commenting on social media about a speech made by U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, setting out her plans to take Britain out of the European Union (EU).

A key line in May's address highlighted her goal to make the country "a truly global Britain" by increasing trade with countries around the world.

Unimpressed by the speech Lily posted on Twitter: "A global Britain could be good, but the world still hates us because SLAVERY (sic)." The tweet has since been deleted.

Social media users were quick to criticise her comments, with many pointing out that in 1833 Britain was one of the first Western nations to abolish slavery.

One irate Twitter user called Nick responded by writing, “Britain banned slavery & Royal Navy fought for years to end it. For your own sake read a f**king book."

Despite deleting her initial tweet, the star posted a screenshot from the website of Britain's National Archives, describing how before its abolition, the country was more heavily involved in the slave trade than any other.

"Britain was the most dominant (country) between 1640 and 1807 and it is estimated that Britain transported 3.1 million Africans (of whom 2.7 million arrived) to the British colonies in the Caribbean, North and South America and to other countries," the screenshot read.

Lily hit the headlines last year (16) for apologising on "behalf of my country" when visiting a child in the notorious Jungle migrant camp in Calais, a move criticised by politicians.

She has also been an outspoken opponent of Britain leaving the EU.