Lily Allen is ''surprised she's not dead'' after partying hard in the 2000s.

The 'Smile' hitmaker says the music industry was a ''hedonistic place'' when she was in the height of her musical success but credits her children - Marnie, six, and Ethel, seven - for ''triggering'' her responsibilities.

She said: ''I'm surprised I'm not dead. The music industry was a hedonistic place in the noughties. It was all about having fun and getting f***ed up. People who indulge don't generally come out the other side. Having children triggered responsibilities.''

Lily also opened up about sex addiction, confessing she used it as a way of coping.

She added to The Guardian newspaper: ''Sex can still be an addiction. I chose sex over heroin. I didn't realise at the time. Addiction can manifest itself in all manners of ways. You use substances or sex to put a plaster over something else, like pain or fear. There are all manner of destructive things you can get up to.''

The 34-year-old singer previously opened up about her sex addiction and hoe she didn't see her lesbian sex sessions as ''cheating'' on her then-husband Sam Cooper because the prostitutes were women.

She said: ''I was in hotel rooms and was feeling quite lonely and had been drinking a lot. Usually drugs and alcohol seem to sustain something in me and it didn't feel like anything was working any more. I'd just been reading a book about addiction and shame and it introduced me to the idea of sex addiction, so I thought, 'Why not give this a go?' It was a low point and this part of the book I'm really not glamorising it in any way, shape or form... It is sad. It is really sad.''

Asked if she made the decision to pay for sex because she was looking for ''companionship, sexual gratification or just not to be alone'', she replied: ''A bit of all of the above. And curiosity. And because it was a woman I felt like it wasn't cheating. I was bonkers.''